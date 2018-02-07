The brave new world of womenswear

A strong selection of brands, interesting new formats and a buzzing atmosphere across the Danish trade shows CIFF and Revolver, plus a busy fashion week schedule, made for a successful autumn 18 season.
In an overcrowded womenswear market, versatile, quality product and a positive in-store experience are vital.
