Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

The Copenhagen autumn 20 catwalks to note

3 February 2020 By ,

Cecilie bahnsen aw20 030

Cecilie Bahnsen: The ethereally elegant, voluminous shapes of Cecilie Bahnsen have catapulted the Danish designer to cult status in recent seasons. This was evidenced at the brand’s autumn 20 show at Copenhagen Fashion Week, which drew top-name buyers to the city – Harvey Nichols, Browns and Harrods were all spotted at the show. For the new season, Bahnsen stuck largely to the signature aesthetic that has driven her success thus far: voluminous, puff-sleeved dresses. An insouciant parade of models in whimsical sheer styles floated down the catwalk, wearing dazzling dresses paired with socks and sneakers. Heavy textures including tweed, brocade and cable knits were worked into the typically lightweight garments for autumn 20, as were tailored jackets and skirts – offering a new and daring take on the smart skirt suit.

1/14

Hide caption

  • Cecilie bahnsen aw20 030

    Cecilie Bahnsen: The ethereally elegant, voluminous shapes of Cecilie Bahnsen have catapulted the Danish designer to cult status in recent seasons. This was evidenced at the brand’s autumn 20 show at Copenhagen Fashion Week, which drew top-name buyers to the city – Harvey Nichols, Browns and Harrods were all spotted at the show. For the new season, Bahnsen stuck largely to the signature aesthetic that has driven her success thus far: voluminous, puff-sleeved dresses. An insouciant parade of models in whimsical sheer styles floated down the catwalk, wearing dazzling dresses paired with socks and sneakers. Heavy textures including tweed, brocade and cable knits were worked into the typically lightweight garments for autumn 20, as were tailored jackets and skirts – offering a new and daring take on the smart skirt suit.

  • Cecilie bahnsen aw20 013
  • Cecilie bahnsen aw20 011
  • Ganni autumn 20 copenhagen fashion week (1)

    Ganni: Creative director Ditte Reffstrup looked ahead to the new decade with her autumn 20 collection. By Ganni’s typically bold standards, the collection was relatively muted – a colour palette of warm neutrals, chambray denims and natural leathers dominated, shot through with hints of the brand’s signature floral and leopard prints. Big collars – which evolved to almost bib-like proportions – relaxed, slouchy silhouettes and leather across everything from dresses to culottes were all key within the collection, and look set to be big hits when the season arrives.

  • Ganni autumn 20 copenhagen fashion week (2)
  • Ganni autumn 20 copenhagen fashion week (3)
  • Ganni autumn 20 copenhagen fashion week (4)
  • Soulland aw20 020

    Soulland: Inspired by the diversity you see while travelling on public transport, key pieces from Danish label Soulland’s autumn 20 collection included printed ombré shirt-and-trouser sets, leopard print outerwear and well-cut tailoring in neutral shades. The brand has collaborated with cartoon Peanuts for autumn 20, which produced one of the highlights of the collection – a sheer silk midi-dress printed with its characters. Soulland is setting the bar high when it comes to sustainability. It had aimed to make the entirety of the autumn 20 collection from eco-conscious textiles, but some thinner fabrics proved difficult to produce from recycled or organic fibres. Nonetheless, more than 80% of the collection was made sustainably. Co-founder and CEO Jacob Kamp Berliner is confident the brand will reach 100% “within a few seasons.”

  • Soulland aw20 009
  • Soulland aw20 027
  • Baum und pferdgarten aw20 4 (47)

    Baum und Pferdgarten: A diverse cast – which included mature models – made their way down the runway at Danish label Baum und Pferdgarten’s autumn 20 show, which was inspired by the feeling of joy and unity evoked at music festivals. Key pieces included pin-stripe suits, a leopard print maxi-dress, a cream fake fur coat and a sheer wrap dress. Earthy tones of camel and moss green were contrasted with vibrant pops of neon orange and pink. More than 50% of the collection has been made from responsible fibres, including organic cotton and recycled polyester.

  • Baum und pferdgarten aw20 4 (10)
  • Baum und pferdgarten aw20 4 (9)
  • Baum und pferdgarten aw20 4 (11)

From Cecilie Bahnsen’s dazzling dresses to Ganni’s slouchy leather, Drapers recaps the key shows from Copenhagen Fashion Week. 

More from: Confident Copenhagen continues to shine

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.