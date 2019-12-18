The fitness influencer bringing sustainability to activewear

Grace Beverley capitalised on her influencer status and keen followers to launch an affordable and sustainable activewear brand.

Tala founder Grace Beverley

Grace Beverley launched her sustainable women’s activewear brand, Tala, in May this year. It has since amassed more than 50,000 orders and $3 million (£2.3m) in sales.

At just 22, she is also the founder and director of B_nd, a premium gym equipment brand, and Shreddy, a fitness tracking app. This year, she was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the Great British Entrepreneurship Awards.

Beverley launched Tala just months before graduating from Oxford University this summer, after she noticed a lack of affordable, sustainable options in the activewear market.

Products are made from 92% recycled materials. Retail prices range from £6 for a pair of socks to £85 for a windbreaker set.

Tala says it aims to prove that sustainable, ethically produced fashion can be high-quality, affordable and inclusive. It is currently sold online direct to consumers via its own website, and has run pop-ups in both Los Angeles and London this year.

The brand claims to have saved 1.9 million litres of water to date by using recycled yarns instead of non-recycled equivalents. Through its REC collection [a range of tracksuits] alone it has recycled more than 59,000 plastic bottles by using the PET from the bottles in the fabrics for its T-shirts and tracksuits.

Where did the inspiration for Tala come from?

I was working with a lot of activewear brands [as a fitness influencer], but noticed how much I’d want to change the products if I were making them myself. Brands were charging high prices but not explaining whether or not they were sustainable. With the rise of fast fashion, consumers tend to assume that when products are a higher price point, that they are manufactured better.

Higher price points were also something I felt I couldn’t promote to my following, [of more than 1 million on Instagram] especially since so many are students. I started looking into doing a collaboration range, but there was nothing I genuinely believed in.

I then started talking to people in the sustainability and activewear spaces, and it took a year from that point to start the brand. We had three launch dates we pushed back because we wanted to make sure we were doing it the absolute best way we could.

How are you getting consumers to buy your products over other established activewear brands?

We wanted to make our clothes so good that we essentially tricked people into being sustainable and ethical, especially if they didn’t come to us for those particular reasons. We also wanted to offer sustainability at a fast fashion price point.

We can tell consumers to be sustainable and ethical but often that means paying £100 or more for a pair of leggings.

Our whole brand is based around the idea that you don’t need to sacrifice anything, and we’ll give you better products.

What is Tala doing to be sustainable?

Our products are [majority] recycled and we also uses sustainable fabrics – like Q-Nova, which is recycled and uses up to 90% less water than other polyamide yarn.

At our London pop-up in November, I was so proud to be able to say that even our plastic bags were 100% recycled and biodegradable.

If there’s something that doesn’t quite sit right with us, we either don’t make it or we come up with a solution. For example, we had a sports bra we thought we were going into production with, but it wasn’t supportive enough. We could have released it anyway, as more of a fashion piece, since the elastics had already been ordered and were sitting in the factory with our branding on [but chose not to]. We couldn’t exactly sell them to someone else. A lot of brands might have incinerated them but we’ve actually made them into headbands that we can resell.

We also use state-of-the-art factories [in Portugal], which have just invested £20m into sustainable manufacturing, partly because we’ve been putting in such big orders. We’ve been given a huge section of the factory solely because [of our order volumes].

Tala autumn 19

You emphasise the importance of creating high-quality products so people can buy less and buy better. But how do you then manage to keep prices affordable?

Although we’re a start-up, we had a loyal following already that [helped with] demand, so we didn’t need to spend anything on marketing. December was the first time we did so, and it was no more than a few Instagram posts.

We always wanted to produce leggings. We were trialling all these leggings that were 100% recycled, but we found we could not retail them for less than £100.

We almost threw in the towel, but we eventually decided to take the recycled elements down from 100% to 92% and found we could then more than halve the price to £40.

I thought we were sacrificing our sustainability, but we realised the problem we’re trying to fight is that there aren’t products on the market right now that offer something high-end, sustainable, ethical, and affordable. So, if we can’t sell these at £40, there’s no point selling them at all because we’d be entering into a market that already exists.

By slightly reducing the recycled factor we were making sure we were still producing ethically, and with that 8% difference, thousands more customers could afford to buy sustainable rather than fast-fashion equivalents.

Tala campaign aw19

What then do you think is the biggest challenge facing the fashion industry right now?

Consumer habits – people feel like they have to buy a new outfit for every event they go to. But there’s also lots of issues with inclusivity and the way products are marketed. A lot of brands like to include cultures only when it benefits them.

And how do you hope to see Tala grow over the next five years?

There really is demand for sustainable lifestyle brands that can be your go-to for whatever you need – whether it’s a pair of shoes or a dress for a night out. If we’re looking for a sustainable option that we can’t find at Tala or elsewhere for a good price, we’re looking into making it ourselves. That could be activewear or it could be products like make-up remover pads to ensure people aren’t rebuying cotton pads every month.