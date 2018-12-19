Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

The top catwalk trends of 2018

19 December 2018 By

Animal

  • Animal

    Animal instinct: Be it zebra, tiger, leopard or snake, animal was the undisputed king of the prints across both menswear and womenswear collections in 2018. From sophisticated leopard prints, including on an ankle-grazing trench at Victoria Beckham’s autumn 18 show, to bold patchwork animal stripes in Richard Quinn’s September spring 19 collection. A typically feminine print, leopard spots began working their way into menswear collections as well this year, including at London designer Martine Rose’s spring 19 show in June, where the print gave a 1980s, rock-star sensibility.

  • 1990s

    1990s revival: While nods to the 1980s, 1970s and 1930s made passing appearances on the catwalks, the 1990s were the decade that dominated designer inspirations this year. Brands such as Balmain, Versace and Off-White presented oversized shapes, sporty separates, bleached denim and graphic prints that harked back to pre-millennium trends. In womenswear, double-denim looks popped up at Stella McCartney and bold neon brights appeared at Prabal Gurung’s spring 19 show, alongside low-waist cargo trousers and parachute jackets. The predilection for bleached denim, low-slung jeans and retro streetwear filtered quickly into fast fashion collections and was a hit on the young fashion scene – particularly popular at retailers such as Asos, Boohoo and Topshop/Topman.

  • Cycling shorts

    Cycle chic: An unlikely hit on the catwalks for 2018 was the cycling short. No longer the preserve of commuters and keen sporting types, the skin-tight shorts have been given a sophisticated makeover. From sport-inspired styles at Mugler and Chanel, to floral and denim pedal pushers at Stella McCartney – the cycling short is set to continue to be popular next year, having been picked up as a festival staple over the 2018 summer, and now moving into wider, more casual collections.

  • Utility

    Useful utility: Hiker-chic, workwear and safari-inspired utility dressing was a trend that dominated the menswear catwalks throughout 2018. Key items include cargo trousers, chunky boots or trainers and, most prominently, multi-pocketed outerwear. Vests featuring chunky, deep pockets appeared in cleanly cut versions at Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton debut, and in more rugged interpretations at Junya Watanabe. Womenswear also got on board with the trend. Cargo trousers were a popular option at designers including Alberta Ferretti, alluding to the 1990s trend that dominated elsewhere.

  • Blazers

    Trail blazer: While it has been a perennial staple of the menswear designers, tailoring was almost as strong a trend for womenswear in 2018, as sleek suiting was dotted throughout the international collections. One item in particular that made a comeback this year was the blazer. The power of the smart, grey heritage check blazer, as seen at Miu Miu’s spring 19 show among many others, was quick to trickle into womenswear collections across the high street, while bold, sculptural styles for a more statement item. In menswear, contrasting colour blazers at Paul Smith’s autumn 18 collection made for a more relaxed take on suiting, while master Italian tailor Ermenegildo Zegna presented soft-shaped, casual styles for the spring 19 collections.

  • Print midi

    Put it in print: In line with a general move towards practical, flattering and feminine clothing on the catwalks, the print midi-dress – a winner for its ease and almost universally flattering silhouette, became a key piece in womenswear collections. Floral styles, such as at Michael Kors’ autumn 18 and Alexa Chung’s spring 19 shows, were a particular easy hit, and came with a hint of boho. More experimental styles were on offer at London Fashion Week designers Rejina Pyo and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. Scandi brands such as Ganni, and UK newcomer Rixo London also fuelled the success of the style with subtly daring, easy-to-wear pieces propelling them to cult status and soaring popularity.

  • Yellow

    Hello yellow: If 2017 was the year of millennial pink, 2018 was the year of yellow. Menswear and womenswear catwalks shone with the sunny shade, with tones ranging from burnished gold to banana and buttercup. It made the most impact when it appeared in block brights, such as at Max Mara’s spring 19 show. In menswear, the shade added a hint of freshness, appearing on a 1990s-style anorak at E Tautz and on a tie-dye top and tailored trousers at Kim Jones’ Dior Homme debut. The colour was also a hit on the high streets, in part thanks to Amal Clooney, who wore a sunflower yellow Stella McCartney dress to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Sales of yellow dresses at John Lewis promptly soared by 401% year on year. The shade also dominated menswear with a 92% rise in yellow purchases.

As the year draws to a close, Drapers casts an eye back over the 2018 catwalks with a round-up of the trends that made a splash in the menswear and womenswear collections.

