Trade shows and fashion weeks: coronavirus latest

From postponements to digitalisations, keep on top of how Covid-19 is affecting European trade shows and international fashion weeks.
- Menswear trade show Pitti Uomo has been postponed to 2-4 September, in its usual home of Fortezza da Basso in Florence. Its original dates were 16-19 June.
- Swim and resortwear trade show Splash Paris has cancelled the original event in June, and postponed until 3-5 October, where it will run alongside Paris Fashion Week on 28 September-6 October 2020.
- Tradeshows CIFF and Revolver will run as planned from 5-7 August during Copenhagen Fashion Week, which will run on 4-7 August.
- The London Textile Fair announced that it will “proceed as planned” on 14 and 15 July at The Business Design Centre in Islington, north London.
- Womenswear trade show Moda has moved its spring 21 edition from August to 6-8 September, at Birmingham’s NEC Arena, where it will run alongside the Autumn Fair trade show.
- The British Fashion Council announced the cancellation of London Fashion Week Men’s, originally scheduled for 13-15 June the BFC have said it is ”looking at new ways to digitalise” the event.
- Paris Men’s Fashion Week and Haute Couture Fashion Week were both cancelled by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. The men’s shows were due to run on 23-28 June and 5-9 July respectively.
- Milan Fashion Week Men’s has been moved from 19-23 June, and will now coincide with womenswear, both running during Milan Fashion Week on 22-28 September, announced the Camera Nazionale della Moda.
