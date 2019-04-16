Sustainability takes centre stage at Fashion SVP

Opening its doors on 25-26 June 2019, Fashion SVP is back with a line-up of manufacturers who can cater to the needs of all types of buyers and sourcing professionals.
Held in the heart of London, the two-day expo is designed to keep buyers busy meeting with manufacturers, as well as taking part in interactive and innovative workshops and features. The summer edition will also host the highly popular Sourcing Briefing seminars in which expert speakers can buyers’ knowledge gaps on many sourcing-related issues, such as sustainability, Brexit and other hot topics.
The team at Fashion SVP carefully hand pick and vet all exhibitors taking part in the event, and buyers can expect to see a range of manufacturers: some have serious sustainability credentials; many have their own design teams and in-house trend forecasting capabilities; others produce the fabrics used, as well as make the garments; some can create unique digital prints just for you; many have developed unique and proprietary treatment, dyeing and washing capabilities. All are in business to become your new manufacturing partner by servicing your women’s, men’s or children’s wear requirements, from large-volume, low-price to high-end luxury and small-run producers.
The show is the ultimate platform for matching buyers from large high street brands and smaller boutique retailers with leading clothing, sock, hosiery and accessory producers. To maximise time efficiency and the effectiveness of the show for all visitors, the summer edition has now been categorised into different sectors, so that buyers can easily find the right producer to suit their niche. Production categories include: middle/upper-middle market, high volume, luxury section, small-run section and, of course, denim.
Buyers can source from a wide range of production lines, including: general fashion; all types of denim; accessories; luxury lines; sportswear; athleisure; outerwear; socks; hosiery; underwear; swimwear; and so much more.
Exhibitors at the June show include leading clothing and denim manufacturers, such as Cap Est, France; Pioneer Denim, Bangladesh; Marjomotex, Portugal; Garlita, Lithuania; Konfeks, Turkey; Multan Fabric, Pakistan; Fashion Team, Portugal; Panama Trimmings, Italy; Paul James Knitwear, UK; and many, many more.
Fashion SVP: need to know
Check out the full exhibitor list at www.fashionsvp.com
Show opening times:
- Tuesday 25 June – 10:00-17:30
- Wednesday 26 June 2018 – 10:00-17:00
Venue:
- Olympia London, Level 2, Hammersmith Road, London, W14 8UX, UK
To register for free and for more information about the show, the exhibitors and show features visit www.fashionsvp.com.
