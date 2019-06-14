Menswear brand US Polo Assn presents a collection of classic casual styles for spring 20.
Alongside a palette of heather grey, navy and tan, pops of colour appear in beetroot purple, yellow, pink and teal.
The brand’s signature hoodies and polo shirts – in navy, pink and white – are standout styles.
Summer additions of high-waisted pale green chino shorts, Hawaiian shirting and bright T-shirts add a twist to US Polo Assn’s preppy aesthetic, and are sure to be popular with brand-loyal customers.
Prices range from around £15 for socks to £120 for a parka. 01992 538003 brandmachinegroup.co.uk
