Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Wacoal autumn 20

7 January 2020 By

Wacoal raffine

1/2

Hide caption

  • Wacoal raffine
  • Wacoal lumiere douce

For autumn 20, lingerie brand Wacoal introduces its new Raffine range. 

More from: Autumn 20 preview: your exclusive first look at the new season

The embroidered collection is available in black and emerald green, and shapes include a push-up plunge bra, and a contour bra and co-ordinating briefs. 

Other key collections for autumn include Lumiere Douce, which is a luxurious line that features lace fabrics finished with Swarovski crystals. A balloon-sleeved blouse body is a highlight in the range.

Prices range from £9.02 for knickers to £37.65 for a body. 01536 760282 wacoallingerie.com

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.