Wacoal autumn 20

For autumn 20, lingerie brand Wacoal introduces its new Raffine range.
The embroidered collection is available in black and emerald green, and shapes include a push-up plunge bra, and a contour bra and co-ordinating briefs.
Other key collections for autumn include Lumiere Douce, which is a luxurious line that features lace fabrics finished with Swarovski crystals. A balloon-sleeved blouse body is a highlight in the range.
Prices range from £9.02 for knickers to £37.65 for a body. 01536 760282 wacoallingerie.com
