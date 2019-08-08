What kids want: childrenswear brands to watch

Drapers’ rounds up the brands to know from the vibrant kidswear market.

The Middle Daughter

New kidswear brand The Middle Daughter describes itself as creating “directional” clothing for girls aged two to 14.

Bold colours and shapes are key, and the brand features miniature versions of several womenswear trends – for example, ruffled maxi-dresses, ditsy floral midis and logo-emblazoned jersey separates. Highlights include an eye-catching candy-stripe dress and floral wrap skirt.

Despite the brand’s quirky silhouettes, fabrics are predominantly stretch jerseys to give greater comfort and ease of movement.

The collection made its debut for autumn 19 with 30 stockists, increasing to 70 for spring 20. UK doors include Selfridges and independent stores Kids Cavern in Liverpool and Tiger Fifty 7 in Harrogate.

Wholesale prices range from £6 for tights to £18 for a dress. 01428 642296 themiddledaughter.co.uk

G-Star Raw

Heritage denim brand G-Star Raw launched its first-ever kids’ collection for autumn 19 with a range that brings the brand’s signature utilitarian styles to the childrenswear market.

The US denim label partnered with licensing company Kidiliz Group to launch the collection across the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region. UK stockists are set to include Drapers Independents Awards 2018 winner Designer Childrenswear.

Denim jackets and jeans are the core items, for boys and girls between ages three and 16. Highlights in the collection include a girl’s denim jumpsuit and a boy’s khaki bomber jacket.

Aligning to the main brand, the kidswear offer also focuses on sustainability in its denim offer.

Wholesale prices range from €19.95 (£17.95) for a T-shirt to €99.95 (£89) for a coat. 020 7025 7850 g-star.com

JuJuni

Launched in May 2019, JuJuni is an ethical, eco-friendly kidswear label designed to be playful and practical in equal measure.

The UK brand’s core style is a pair of needlecord dungarees that are available in six vibrant colours for children aged six months to five years.

Practical design details including zipped leg openings and side buttons make it easy for parents to dress children, and adjustable straps and trouser turn-ups make the sizing flexible, allowing children to wear the garment longer than traditionally sized items.

The brand uses sustainable fabrics, including Global Organic Textile Standard organic cotton and South American tagua nut “plant ivory” buttons in its designs.

JuJuni is based in Buxton in the Peak District, and was founded by brother and sister duo Ben and Alice Russell. The brand initially launched online with a direct-to-consumer website and is currently opening wholesale.

Wholesale prices range from £17 for a T-shirt to £27 for dungarees. 07715 275818 jujuni.co.uk

Poco Nido

Sheffield-based kids’ footwear brand Poco Nido creates “barefoot-friendly” shoes from new-born to children’s size 8.5.

The soft shoes come in leather, printed fabric and fluffy, slipper styles with bright colours and quirky prints, including unicorns, pretzels and hot air balloons.

The brand launched its full collection at wholesale for the first time from autumn 19, with an offer including its first fully leather styles.

Stockists in the UK include Harvey Nichols, Bentalls in Kingston and Olive Loves Alfie in north London.

Wholesale prices range from £6.75 for a plain style to £23 for an etched leather design. 01142 435886 poconido.com

Piupia

London brand Piupia was founded in 2013 by former graphic designer Claudia Carvalho and was an early label to pick up on the trend for sustainable, ethical products in the kidswear market.

The spring 20 collection features cosy, relaxed silhouettes, such as sweaters and tracksuit trousers in soft, warm neutral tones. Products are designed to be easy to wear and suitable for young children’s sensitive skin. Sizes range from three months to six years.

Manufacturing at Carvalho’s family’s factory in Portugal, the brand uses locally sourced materials and all items are Oeko-Tex 100 certified, which guarantees all components are free from harmful or irritating chemicals.

The brand has 31 stockists internationally. The three in the UK include east London independent Luna & Curious.

Wholesale prices range from £11 for a T-shirt to £45 for a blanket. 07508 879237 piupia.com

Boy Wonder

New childrenswear brand Boy Wonder launched in May 2019 with a collection focused on British-made, ethical and sustainable fashion.

The range is primarily geared towards boys aged five to 10 years, but designs are gender neutral. Brightly coloured, versatile separates make up the collection, and cotton T-shirts, organic denim jeans and wool duffel coats all feature.

The collection is designed and made in the UK, and the business, which is based in Bristol, uses circular design principles. Items will be sold with “care and repair” guides to help increase their lifespan.

The brand will begin selling via its website as a direct-to-consumer label from September, and has plans to expand into wholesale as it grows.

Retail prices range from around £50 for a T-shirt to £220 for a duffle coat. 07789 693252 boy-wonder.com