Who are the BFC Fashion Trust grant winners?

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has named the seven designers on this year’s BFC Fashion Trust grant and mentoring scheme.

Previous winners of the accolade include Sophia Webster, Roksanda, House of Holland and Osman.

The seven designers – Aries, Eudon Choi, Marta Jakubowski, Molly Goddard, Nabil Nayal, Paula Knorr and Roberts Wood – will each receive mentoring and will also split a £400,000 contribution from the BFC. Here is what you need to know about each of the winners.

Aries Created by designers Sofia Prantera and Fergus Purcell, cult streetwear brand Aries was set up in 2010. The brand offers men’s and women’s wear, and is known for its vibrant tie-dye T-shirts and graphic sweatshirts. It aims to put a modern spin on 1980s streetwear.

Eudon Choi Born in Korea, womenswear designer Eudon Choi has become a stalwart of London Fashion Week since launching his eponymous label in 2009. Originally training as a menswear designer in Seoul, Choi relocated to London and graduated from the Royal College of Arts MA in Womenswear in 2006. His work is largely inspired by architecture, modernism and art.

Marta Jakubowski Having graduating with a MA in Womenswear from the Royal College of Arts in 2014, Marta Jakubowski was chosen to showcase her autumn 15 and spring 16 collections as part of the British Council’s Newgen initiative. Since then, Jakubowski has worked with industry heavyweights such as Alexander Wang and Jonathan Saunders. Previously known for her minimalist designs, Jakubowski transformed the runway into striking neon and bold patterns for her spring 19 collection.

Ben Broomfield Molly Goddard Fulfilling her childhood dream of becoming a fashion designer, Molly Goddard has made waves in the industry since launching her label in 2015. The former MA Fashion Knitwear Central St Martin’s student is now stocked by Dover Street Market, Net-a-Porter and Matchesfashion. Her collections focus on femininity and often feature metres of tulle, feathers and ruffles. The brand has gained a celebrity following and model Edie Campbell donned a Molly Goddard dress for this year’s Met Gala in New York.

Nabil Nayal Syrian-born Nabil Nayal – who was shortlisted for the prestigious LVMH Prize in 2015 – creates womenswear inspired by history. Past collections have referenced famous figures such as Marie Antoinette and his fascination with the Elizabethan era. Nayal’s designs use structured pleats, ruffles and cages in a nod to his favourite historical periods. The labels has been worn by celebrities such as Rihanna and Victoria Beckham.

Paula Knorr After working as a freelance designer for womenswear designer Peter Pilotto, Paula Knorr founded her own label in 2015. Her bold, feminine designs often use plush velvet, silk and an array of sequins. Stockists include Harvey Nichols and Matchesfashion.