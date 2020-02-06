Autumn 20 womenswear: colour vision

Tailoring will continue to be a key trend for autumn 20 – and bright tones will elevate a staple suit.
Guess Polyester blazer, £49.70; Earrings, stylist’s own
A well-cut coat is an essential part of your buy – this style ticks off the season’s tailoring and colour trends.
Laurèl New wool and polyamide coat, £216, and triacetate and polyester trousers, £94; Hummel Suede trainers, £48.
Pair up for autumn 20 with winter co-ord sets
Scotch & Soda Silk shirt, £139.95, and polyester-blend trousers, £44.20; Hummel Suede trainers, £48
Pastel hues are not just for the spring season – they will be a trend to watch for autumn.
Hi-Tec Cotton corduroy shirt, £26; Guess Polyester trousers, £36.60
Wrangler Cotton and elastane jumpsuit, price on request
2ndday Mohair and acrylic jumper, £70; Ichi Polyester trousers, £24; Public Desire Polyester and PU boots, £16
Winter wardrobes need a roll-neck. Textured knits will help to set your buy apart.
Moss Copenhagen Nylon-blend jumper, £23.62; Valentina Karellas Cashmere scarf, £95; Scotch & Soda Organic cotton jeans, £50
