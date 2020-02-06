Autumn 20 womenswear: colour vision

Tailoring will continue to be a key trend for autumn 20 – and bright tones will elevate a staple suit.

A well-cut coat is an essential part of your buy – this style ticks off the season’s tailoring and colour trends.

Laurèl New wool and polyamide coat, £216, and triacetate and polyester trousers, £94; Hummel Suede trainers, £48.

Pair up for autumn 20 with winter co-ord sets

Scotch & Soda Silk shirt, £139.95, and polyester-blend trousers, £44.20; Hummel Suede trainers, £48