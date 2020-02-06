Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Autumn 20 womenswear: colour vision

6 February 2020 By Gabriele Dirvanauskas

Seek attention with shades that capture the imagination. The skies are certain to be grey, but primary hues and pastel tones will lift the gloom of autumn 20 and give your casual buy an edge.

 

Colour index

Tailoring will continue to be a key trend for autumn 20 – and bright tones will elevate a staple suit.

Guess Polyester blazer, £49.70; Earrings, stylist’s own

 

Colour 02

A well-cut coat is an essential part of your buy – this style ticks off the season’s tailoring and colour trends.

Laurèl New wool and polyamide coat, £216, and triacetate and polyester trousers, £94; Hummel Suede trainers, £48.

Pair up for autumn 20 with winter co-ord sets

Scotch & Soda Silk shirt, £139.95, and polyester-blend trousers, £44.20; Hummel Suede trainers, £48

 

Colour 03

Pastel hues are not just for the spring season – they will be a trend to watch for autumn.

Hi-Tec Cotton corduroy shirt, £26; Guess Polyester trousers, £36.60

Wrangler Cotton and elastane jumpsuit, price on request

2ndday Mohair and acrylic jumper, £70; Ichi Polyester trousers, £24; Public Desire Polyester and PU boots, £16 

 

Colour 04

Winter wardrobes need a roll-neck. Textured knits will help to set your buy apart.

Moss Copenhagen Nylon-blend jumper, £23.62; Valentina Karellas Cashmere scarf, £95; Scotch & Soda Organic cotton jeans, £50

Think OTT for outerwear – the trend for all things oversized is not going anywhere.

G-Lab Polyester coat, £333; Taylor Yates Leather bag, £198

 

Photographer’s assistant Sam Robbins Make-up Sophie Higginson using Dermalogica and Mac Hair Natalie Shafii 

Model Linnea at Next Fashion assistant Nicole Ranger

All prices are wholesale

 

Click here for brands' contact details

 

 

 

