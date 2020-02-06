Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Autumn 20 womenswear: Drapers' buying guide

6 February 2020 By Gabriele Dirvanauskas

Full screen
Intro index

Let the Drapers womenswear buying guide help navigate through the new season.

More from: Autumn 20 womenswear: Drapers' buying guide

The autumn 20 collections are landing as the UK goes through a sea change.

The post-Brexit trading landscape is yet to establish itself, and the uncertainty of the past few years has led shoppers to be more cautious than ever in their fashion choices – they are looking for pieces that deserve a place in their wardrobe beyond one season, yet will satisfy their desire for trends and newness.

Get a head start on autumn 20 with our edit of the pieces that will set your buy apart. These are curated into two scene-setting photoshoots and product edits.

The heritage look is a fashion staple and is back – think checks and chunky knits that will see you through until sunset. High-shine fabrics such as vinyl give traditional, earthy colour palettes an edge and are guaranteed to draw the eye.

While bright bursts of colour will invigorate your offer, and shoppers’ imaginations. We also bring a concise edit of must-have outerwear, and show inspirational updates on seasonal staples.

Build your buy on these foundations, and look out for our footwear special on 21 February.

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • Heritage index 1

    Autumn 20 womenswear: weather the storm

    6 February 2020Gabriele Dirvanauskas

    See in the new season with a modern update on the classic heritage trend. As the name suggests, the style focuses on pieces that will stand the test of time – but with fresh flair that lends an edge for autumn 20. Our guide will make sure your womenswear buy is smooth sailing.

  • Steve rowe 02

    M&S chief: ‘Poor performance down to execution’

    6 November 2019

    Marks & Spencer’s lacklustre clothing and home performance was the result of poor availability and operational issues, chief executive Steve Rowe has said.

  • psyche durham

    Indies focus on in-season buying for autumn 20

    7 January 2020Beth Gault

    Independents have squeezed their budgets heading into the autumn 20 trade shows, and will switch to more in-season orders, following a difficult period for sales.

  • Colour index

    Autumn 20 womenswear: colour vision

    6 February 2020Gabriele Dirvanauskas

    Seek attention with shades that capture the imagination. The skies are certain to be grey, but primary hues and pastel tones will lift the gloom of autumn 20 and give your casual buy an edge.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.