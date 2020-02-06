Autumn 20 womenswear: Drapers' buying guide

Let the Drapers womenswear buying guide help navigate through the new season.

The autumn 20 collections are landing as the UK goes through a sea change.

The post-Brexit trading landscape is yet to establish itself, and the uncertainty of the past few years has led shoppers to be more cautious than ever in their fashion choices – they are looking for pieces that deserve a place in their wardrobe beyond one season, yet will satisfy their desire for trends and newness.

Get a head start on autumn 20 with our edit of the pieces that will set your buy apart. These are curated into two scene-setting photoshoots and product edits.

The heritage look is a fashion staple and is back – think checks and chunky knits that will see you through until sunset. High-shine fabrics such as vinyl give traditional, earthy colour palettes an edge and are guaranteed to draw the eye.

While bright bursts of colour will invigorate your offer, and shoppers’ imaginations. We also bring a concise edit of must-have outerwear, and show inspirational updates on seasonal staples.

Build your buy on these foundations, and look out for our footwear special on 21 February.