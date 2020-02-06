Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Autumn 20 womenswear: over the top

6 February 2020 By Gabriele Dirvanauskas

womenswearautumn20 outerwear index

Coats are key – be sure to invest in a range of styles that will suit every taste, from macs in streamlined silhouettes to playful puffers

womenswearautumn20 2 nd day alpa industries

2nd Day Polyester and wool coat, £124

Alpha Industries Nylon jacket, £52

womenswearautumn20 laurel joules

Laurél  Nappa leather coat, £360

Joules Wool and polyester coat, £57.95

womenswearautumn20 barbour barbour

Barbour Waxed cotton coat, £151.60

Barbour Cotton and polyamide trench coat, £99.60

womenswearautumn20 celtic and co ellesse

Celtic & Co  Merino sheepskin biker jacket, £254.17

Ellesse Nylon coat, £44

 

womenswearautumn20 fila new

Fila Nylon jacket, £44

womenswearautumn20 fila kappa

Fila Polyester sherpa jacket, £48

Kappa Polyester jacket, £44

womenswearautumn20 ichi g lab

Ichi Polyester coat, £40.70

G-Lab Polyamide and polyester coat, £222

womenswearautumn20 michael stans msch

Michael Stars Polyester and cotton jacket, £72

Msch Polyester jacket, £36.35

womenswearautumn20 scotch and soda native youth

Scotch & Soda Leather biker jacket, £178

Native Youth Polyester coat, £24

womenswearautumn20 tommy hilfiger wrangler

Tommy Hilfiger Cotton trench coat, £110

Wrangler Polyester jacket, price on request

womenswearautumn20 urban bliss marc cain

Urban Bliss Nylon jacket, £17.95

Marc Cain Polyurethane jacket, £116.10

womenswearautumn20 wrangler tuzzi

Wrangler Cotton jacket, price on request

Tussi Viscose and polyamide jacket, £55.20

