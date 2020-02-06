Autumn 20 womenswear: over the top

Coats are key – be sure to invest in a range of styles that will suit every taste, from macs in streamlined silhouettes to playful puffers
More from: Autumn 20 womenswear: Drapers' buying guide
Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
Coats are key – be sure to invest in a range of styles that will suit every taste, from macs in streamlined silhouettes to playful puffers
More from: Autumn 20 womenswear: Drapers' buying guide
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.