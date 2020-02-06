Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Autumn 20 womenswear: strengthen your core

6 February 2020 By Gabriele Dirvanauskas

Add doses of pastels and metallics to your foundation buys to keep your customers’ wardrobes stylish

More from: Autumn 20 womenswear: Drapers' buying guide

 

womenswearautumn20 isabel manns paisie

Isabel Manns Silk shirt, £135

Paisie Viscose and Nylon jumper, £27

womenswearautumn20 native youth msch

Native Youth Polyester shirt, £17.75, and trousers, £16.75

Moss Copenhagen Polyester and viscose blazer, £36.35

2ndday Polyester blend shirt, £47

Ichi Polyester shirt, £17.80

womenswearautumn20 2 nd day isabel

2ndday Polyester and metallised fibre dress, £85

Isabel Manns Polyester velvet trousers, £125

womenswearautumn20 people tree frank walder

People Tree Organic cotton jumpsuit, £52

Frank Walder Cotton jumper, £35.10

womenswearautumn20 primrose park michael stans

Primrose Park Sik and viscose dress, £75

Michael Stars Cotton-blen coatigan, £108

womenswearautumn20 project aj117 msch

Project AJ117 Cotton and modal dress, £78

Moss Copenhagen Viscose skirt, £18.16

womenswearautumn20 scotch and soda kaffe

Scotch & Soda Acrylic and nylon jumper, £57.70

Kaffe Polyester skirt, £20.30

womenswearautumn20 tuzzi bruuns bazaare

Tuzzi Viscose and polyester jumper, £38.10

Bruns Bazaar Polyester and rayon shorts, £35.69

womenswearautumn20 urban bliss bruuns bazaare

Urban Bliss Polyester dress, £11.50

Bruns Bazaar Polyester dress, £57.13

womenswearautumn20 bruuns bazaare

Bruns Bazaar Polyester blouse, £35.69

