Autumn 20 womenswear: strengthen your core

Isabel Manns Silk shirt, £135
Paisie Viscose and Nylon jumper, £27
Native Youth Polyester shirt, £17.75, and trousers, £16.75
Moss Copenhagen Polyester and viscose blazer, £36.35
2ndday Polyester blend shirt, £47
Ichi Polyester shirt, £17.80
2ndday Polyester and metallised fibre dress, £85
Isabel Manns Polyester velvet trousers, £125
People Tree Organic cotton jumpsuit, £52
Frank Walder Cotton jumper, £35.10
Primrose Park Sik and viscose dress, £75
Michael Stars Cotton-blen coatigan, £108
Project AJ117 Cotton and modal dress, £78
Moss Copenhagen Viscose skirt, £18.16
Scotch & Soda Acrylic and nylon jumper, £57.70
Kaffe Polyester skirt, £20.30
Tuzzi Viscose and polyester jumper, £38.10
Bruns Bazaar Polyester and rayon shorts, £35.69
Urban Bliss Polyester dress, £11.50
Bruns Bazaar Polyester dress, £57.13
Bruns Bazaar Polyester blouse, £35.69
