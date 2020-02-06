See in the new season with a modern update on the classic heritage trend. As the name suggests, the style focuses on pieces that will stand the test of time – but with fresh flair that lends an edge for autumn 20. Our guide will make sure your womenswear buy is smooth sailing.
More from: Autumn 20 womenswear: Drapers' buying guide
Photographer’s assistant Melinda Davies Hair and make-up Sophie Higginson using Dermalogica and Laura Mercier Model Esme at The Hive
Fashion assistant Nicole Ranger
All prices are wholesale
-
The ways to win in womenswear
-
Inside the cult of Kitri
-
Autumn 20 womenswear: over the top
-
Autumn 20 womenswear: weather the storm
-
Autumn 20 womenswear: strengthen your core
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.