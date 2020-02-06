Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Autumn 20 womenswear: weather the storm

6 February 2020 By Gabriele Dirvanauskas

Camel is a traditional trend that will always fit into your customers’ wardrobes. Make it one of your must-haves. Laurèl Wool and polyamide coat, £236; 2ndday Lamb leather shirt, £127, and skirt, £127; Boots courtesy of Dune

See in the new season with a modern update on the classic heritage trend. As the name suggests, the style focuses on pieces that will stand the test of time – but with fresh flair that lends an edge for autumn 20. Our guide will make sure your womenswear buy is smooth sailing.

Photographer’s assistant Melinda Davies Hair and make-up Sophie Higginson using Dermalogica and Laura Mercier Model Esme at The Hive

Fashion assistant Nicole Ranger

All prices are wholesale

Click here for brand contacts

 

