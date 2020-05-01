Inspiring Independents: Goodhood, east London

“One thing we can say about running an independent business is that it has never ever been easy,” Goodhood co-founder Jo Sindle tells Drapers.

“We have weathered a fair few catastrophes – like the global financial crash and Brexit. Like all independents, protecting our business through the pandemic is a concern. The livelihood of all our staff, suppliers, contractors and freelancers is directly relative to the performance of our company.”

Sindle and her partner, Kyle Stewart, founded the east London-based men’s, women’s and lifestyle independent in 2007.

Jo Sindle and Kyle Stewart, co-founders Goodhood

Across its ecommerce site and store on Curtain Road in Shoreditch, Goodhood stocks around 250 brands, and focuses on emerging labels from around the globe. These currently include Wood Wood, Suicoke, YMC and Satta.

Bestsellers during lockdown have been T-shirts alongside limited edition sneaker drops.

There has also been a pick-up in homeware sales, which Stewart says is “logical, given people are at home all the time now and these purchases are becoming more essential investments in comfort and well-being”. He adds: “I think [homeware] will be a growth area for us post-lockdown, too.”

Goodhood stocks homeware brands and current best sellers include desk accessories and storage solutions from Hay, Studio Arhoj and Ferm Living as well as hand soaps from brands including Aesop and Malin+Goetz.

The business has around 60 staff, of which roughly 40% have had to be furloughed under the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

No-store strategy

Sindle tells Drapers the pair are adapting to business without a trading store by “focusing our energy on trading well online: channelling what we do best as a local shop for global minds in order to talk to our customers in a way we too would like to be spoken to”.

“Goodhood has always been a lot more than just ‘product’, so the team has been putting a lot of energy into our social [media] and newsletters to share competitions, exclusive content and insights. We’re working closely with our suppliers (some of whom are tiny) and supporting other independent branches of our business so we don’t lose them forever.”

Goodhood, Curtain Road

The independent usually has new in-store stock in regular drops but because of the crisis, upcoming launches have had to be put on hold for the foreseeable future. However, it has maintained its weekly online drops with recent highlights from Story MFG, Converse and Yeezy.

Goodhood is also in the process of migrating its ecommerce platform.



Sindle says forecasting the necessary stock levels for autumn 20 is “difficult”, but adds: “Certainly we can’t be exposed to the same level we initially planned to be, so we are having to scale down our orders.”

However, she tells Drapers this involves a collaborative approach with suppliers: “We are looking to negotiate and share this together with our suppliers. As mentioned, some suppliers are really small. We want them to survive, so it’s important we can work together with them.”

Stewart adds: “The change in the [buying] calendar – effectively a black hole – may well suit smaller brands that can respond to the situation better. Also, during this time, we believe and hope people will consider the provenance of the products they buy.”

”Not having a big physical retail footprint and rent arrears definitely benefits smaller brands,” he says ”The bigger the brand and retailer, the larger the reductions in both staffing and stock holdings that have to be made. Being smaller means we can adapt and be much more agile.”

Goodhood, Curtain Road

Although Goodhood has taken advantage of the furlough scheme, like other independents, Stewart is wary of the small business “bounce back” loans announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier this week, even though the credit lines of up to £50,000 would be interest free for the first 12 months.

Stewart says: “As a business we have reservations about taking on large debt to service an enforced shutdown of our physical store, so in that sense it has the potential to fall short.”

He welcomes the ban of aggressive rent collection tactics from landlords until June in the face of “landlords being blind to the situation and demanding full rent”. However, Stewart raised concerns over the confusion around the accessibility of some of the government support packages.

Looking ahead, Sindle is positive that the difficulty of coronavirus will “come with invaluable lessons”.

She tells Drapers: “I don’t get as stressed out by difficult times as I used to. I just follow the same set of principles to get through it, and I believe we will make it through this and be a better business on the other side.”