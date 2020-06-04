Inspiring Independents: Psyche, Middlesbrough

Steve Cochrane has taken lockdown as an opportunity to redesign his Middlesbrough independent Psyche, ready for the reopening of the high street.

Steve Cochrane, Psyche managing director

As with all non-essential high street stores, Psyche’s Middlesbrough and Durham shops were forced to close their premises at the end of March, resulting in the furlough of the majority of its 76 staff.

However, the premium independent has been busy remodelling the interior of its flagship store.

This includes larger footwear and accessories departments as well as a new “teen boy” area, while tailoring and occasionwear areas have been reduced.

“I am both anxious and excited to get back open,” says managing director Steve Cochrane. “I am expecting a spike in footfall, especially with younger customers, but it is going to be tricky to maintain sensible customer levels and I am not sure that customers will be prepared to queue for discretionary purchases like clothes.

“Impulse buys could be affected, and older customers will return tentatively. It is essential that we make physical retail fun and compelling again. We are going to be running prize draws, and will give goody bags to the first 100 customers.”

To meet the new necessary safety guidelines, the retailer has enlisted an external company to carry out a Covid-19 health and safety audit. It is installing till screens, hand sanitiser points and distance markers on the floor, and will operate a one-way system with a designated entrance and exit.

To meet the challenge of possible contamination, Psyche has ordered a hypochlorite disinfectant electrolysis machine to sterilise returned items as well as changing rooms.

Cochrane admits: “The main issue is going to be safety, making sure that all staff are completely safe and feel safe, but also that customers feel totally confident too.

“It’s quite a big cost, and naturally makes the store look cluttered, but safety has got to be paramount. We also have lots of gloves and masks, and I have ordered visors for anyone who wants those, too.”

Psyche

Psyche’s suppliers have had a mixed response during the crisis. While some have been “exceptionally supportive” extending payment terms and cancelling spring stock others have chased payments “as though there were no pandemic.”

The independent currently stocks 116 brands, including Paul & Shark, Belstaff and Calvin Klein. Loungewear, branded sportswear, underwear and accessories have all sold well throughout the crisis. Cochrane says online sales have been “strong”, and there has been a large increase in new customers.

“We have erred on the side of caution for autumn/winter and have cut our stock back significantly, by an average of 30%, although most brands had cut this themselves anyway,” he tells Drapers. ”Our stock levels are far too high in some areas, especially in tailoring and occasionwear.”

Psyche has been discounting online through the crisis, but Cochrane plans to reopen at full price to give “clear water” before the summer Sale.

“It will be a massive step forward if we see more alignment of deliveries to the seasons [across the industry], coupled with less discounting at more logical times, like late July and the beginning of January,” he says.

Despite uncertainty surrounding reopening, Cochrane sees the pandemic as an opportunity for independents: “I think the whole industry is going to go through more change than it has ever experienced before. Survival will depend on anticipating and adapting quickly to that change, and this could be a boon for indies.”

“My advice to other indies is not to be emotional and be objective. If something isn’t working, either change it or replace it.”