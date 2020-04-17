Inspiring Independents: Roo’s Beach, Porth, north Cornwall

The fashion industry’s independent sector is often celebrated for its agility. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt businesses across the UK, Drapers looks to independents for inspiration on how to adapt to the new normal of business under lockdown.

This week we speak to Roo Cross, founder of north Cornwall-based Roo’s Beach. The boutique, founded in 2013, is focusing on growing its ecommerce operations and has launched online styling videos to bring “the shop to customers in the comfort of their own homes”.

“I feel much more positive now than I did when the lockdown was announced,” Cross tells Drapers. “Our online business only counted for around 27% of our turnover, but I now believe that we have the capability to really increase this and grow online sales considerably.

“We’re learning such key lessons about our business. It’s really making us see the potential in areas that we had neglected, and to re-evaluate how we do things.”

To boost the boutique’s digital reach, Cross has launched her own styling videos on Instagram, extended the returns policy from 14 to 30 working days and is offering free delivery on orders above £25, as well as a 10% spring discount.

The Roo’s Beach team (left to right): Betta Williams, Amy Doyle, Roo Cross and Bex Osman

Cross says: “I’ve spent lots of time speaking to customers on the phone or via social media, helping them with sizing enquiries and other questions. We are always very hands on with styling, so our customers are responding well to this new online approach.

“We’ve tried our hardest to make people smile, and entertain them while they are at home by keeping content colourful and cheerful, bringing the Roo’s Beach shop to them in the comfort of their own homes.”

Delivery options

While most of its seven members of staff are furloughed under the government’s coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, fulfilling online deliveries is a family affair. Cross works alongside her daughters to pack orders, deal with enquiries and process returns. Locals are still able to collect their own orders from outside the store should they wish.

Cross’s two online staff are able to work from home to maintain the website and keep the online side of the business running.

Roo’s Beach, Porth, north Cornwall

Roo’s Beach stocks around 70 brands across men’s and women’s wear. These include American Vintage, Levi’s, LF Markey, Bellerose, Baggu, Birkenstock and Veja.

Suppliers have been “as flexible as possible”, she says: “Everyone is in the same boat and through no fault of their own. I’ve been keeping a dialogue with all our suppliers, so everyone knows the situation with regards to stock levels, payment dates and future orders. We just have to take it week by week.”

The business has applied for a coronavirus grant offered by the government to help in the short term. In the longer term Cross hopes that the shop can reopen for its busiest months of July and August.

“Most independent retailers thrive because of the relationships that have been built up between the staff and the customers. We need to keep this relationship going, and make ourselves available to our customers and think about what will work for them in this very strange, surreal time that we find ourselves in.”

Outside of work, Cross is thankful that lockdown as brought her family back together.

“I find myself with all three of my children back at home and my son’s girlfriend, too. We never expected to spend this time together as a family unit again. It’s such a special time for us and so far, we’re all getting on well: playing cards, drinking too much gin and cooking lots of delicious food.”