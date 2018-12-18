Shop your screenshots: how one app is driving influencer sales

US-based app Liketoknow.it is helping influencers to monetise their fashion content, and let their fans buy into the look.

Amber Venz Box

The brainchild of US fashion blogger turned tech entrepreneur Amber Venz Box, Liketoknow.it allows people to buy outfits they have seen on influencers they follow on social media. If the influencer is registered with Liketoknow.it, a small white icon appears in the bottom corner of their images or they tag the post with @liketoknowit. This lets shopper know they can take a screenshot of the post to find out where to buy the items featured. The app works with bloggers such as Kelly Larkin (@kellyinthecity, above), Blaise Dyer and Charlotte Rose (@modelmouth).

The app analyses the screenshot, matches the clothing with items in its database and sends a push notification with links to the retailers’ websites.

Box originally launched the business as a desktop website in 2014 – this was replaced by the app in 2017. Today, it has more than 2 million users worldwide. In November, it launched a new tool that allows consumers to search by product.

Here, Venz Box tells us more about the app and how it works.

How does Liketoknow.it generate revenue for brands?

Around 2013, Instagram became the new preferred publishing platform. Influencers began to create more frequent content there than on their own blogs, their followers were dramatically more engaged, and the platform provided their fastest-growing, most visible audience.

We needed to create a tool that empowered our influencers to provide the same high level of service on Instagram that they were able to provide on their blog and other social platforms. This included linked product information that made their content shoppable, and therefore is more valuable to readers and followers.

Which countries do you operate in?

Liketoknow.it operates across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. We launched in the UK in early 2017. Globally, we reached 1 million users in just nine months, and we reached our second million even faster – we expect it to rise again in 2019.

Liketoknowit

What potential do you see to grow in the UK?

The influencer marketing sector continues to grow and evolve, [and] Liketoknow.it will tap into new audiences and support this new set of entrepreneurs.

The big social media platforms are all introducing or expanding their shopping functionality – how is Liketoknow.it competing?

Liketoknow.it is built around providing influencers with a platform to monetise their content and our first priority is the influencers, which is what sets us apart from other social sites with shopping functionality. The new search tool not only allows consumers to search by product, but provides a wealth of inspiration to consumers based on their search queries.

It was once a cardinal sin for social media platforms to overtly sell to users, but now it is the norm. What changed?

Consumer habits have completely evolved as the mobile phone has proven to be the method of choice for consumption. Now its acceptable to read the news, order a takeaway and shop from a mobile phone for convenience. Social platforms like Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter have completely changed the way we consume everything from news to lifestyle updates and fashion content.