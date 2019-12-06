Revo junior vice-president announced

Commercial property body Revo has announced Philip Bier, the entrepreneur that brought Copenhagen’s Flying Tiger to the UK, as its junior vice-president.

Bier will serve under Revo’s new president Ailish Christian-West for 12 months. Tim Vallance of real estate advisers JLL will become president in 2021, and will be succeeded by Bier in 2022.

After a 20-year career in photography, Bier spotted Tiger shops in his Danish home town and teamed up with the founder to bring the brand to the British market in 2006. Flying Tiger, as it is now known, now has 44 stores in the UK and employs 700 staff.

Bier sold his 50% in the business in 2017 and now acts as an investor, retailer, adviser and non-executive director for commercial and charitable organisations.

Ed Cooke, chief executive of Revo, said: “Philip has a proven record as a successful and disruptive retailer, who will perfectly complement the retail property development, investment and advisory skills on the Board. With the arrival of Vivienne King, incoming CEO, in the spring, and given her mixed-use and housing background, we have a fresh, dynamic and well-balanced board in place to take Revo into the next phase of its evolution.”