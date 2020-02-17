SilkFred stocks ‘inclusive’ clothing brand

Fashion etailer SilkFred has snapped up Manchester-based “disability conscious” fashion brand Kintsugi Clothing, which it now stocks online.
Incorporating suggestions from across the disabled community, it aims to make “fastenings easier and less fiddly, consider how clothes will work in a seated position and add functionality” to each garment.
This month, SilkFred started stocking Kintsugi Clothing’s core women’s collection, which includes skirts, trousers and tops.
Kintsugi founder Emma McClelland said: “[SilkFred] is a fantastic website that is not only excited about the latest designers, but also about diversity in fashion. [It] has clearly recognised that there is a large section of society that the industry currently overlooks.
”There are 13.9m disabled people in the UK. Add to that the people who have a temporary disability due to health conditions, their friends and family, and the numbers speak for themselves.”
Retail prices range from £24 for a top to £75 for a cape jacket.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
Anonymous17 February 2020 5:12 pm
Amazing to see inclusivity finally reaching headlines! Great work for Kintsugi, hope to see much more from them in the future.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment