SilkFred stocks ‘inclusive’ clothing brand

Fashion etailer SilkFred has snapped up Manchester-based “disability conscious” fashion brand Kintsugi Clothing, which it now stocks online.

Incorporating suggestions from across the disabled community, it aims to make “fastenings easier and less fiddly, consider how clothes will work in a seated position and add functionality” to each garment.

This month, SilkFred started stocking Kintsugi Clothing’s core women’s collection, which includes skirts, trousers and tops.

Kintsugi founder Emma McClelland said: “[SilkFred] is a fantastic website that is not only excited about the latest designers, but also about diversity in fashion. [It] has clearly recognised that there is a large section of society that the industry currently overlooks.

”There are 13.9m disabled people in the UK. Add to that the people who have a temporary disability due to health conditions, their friends and family, and the numbers speak for themselves.”

Retail prices range from £24 for a top to £75 for a cape jacket.