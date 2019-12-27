Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

The top 10 stories of 2019

27 December 2019

2019 has been a tough year for fashion brands and retailers, which is reflected in the rather dismal tone of many of this year’s top 10 most-read online stories. 

Among big-name store closures, including Karen Millen, Missguided and Jack Wills, Louis Vuitton’s luxurious new opening bucked the trend towards the end of the year – stealing the show as our most-read story this year.

These were your favourite Drapers stories this year.

First Look: Louis Vuitton’s New Bond Street revamp – 23 October, News

Lv

The list kicks off with a positive story. Louis Vuitton’s outside installation grabbed your attention – and New Bond Street’s – when the store reopened in October. With its brightly lit, attention-grabbing branded artwork, the 17,500 sq ft store took 14 months to renovate.

 

Missguided to close Westfield store 24 January, News

Missguided closed the door of its first-ever physical store in January, after a difficult year took a toll on the Westfield Stratford City flagship. It came less than three years after the store opened.

Spotted: why Zara’s dotty dress went viral 12 July, Comment

Drapers’ take on that dotty dress from Zara proved almost as popular as the dress itself in July.

Karen millen

Karen Millen shutters all stores 30 September, News

Karen Millen and Coast closed their total 32 UK stores and 117 concessions in September, after etailer Boohoo acquired the online business and intellectual property rights of the businesses a month before.

 

Sports Direct axes further Jack Wills stores 23 September, News

Sports direct

Sports Direct revealed that it was closing a further five Jack Wills stores, on top of the eight that it shut in August.

 

 

House of Fraser hits out at Debenhams 15 April, News

In true Mike Ashley fashion, House of Fraser launched a 20% discount against rival Debenhams with the code “Debs20”.

Liam Gallagher’s Pretty Green calls in advisers 8 March, News 

It was bad news for fashion brand Pretty Green, founded by Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, this spring, when it called in accountancy firm Moorfields Advisory to oversee a strategic review.

Senior departures at M&S 26 March, News

Marks & Spencer stole the headlines in March when it announced two key clothing departures.

Next and F&F

Next online to sell F&F 18 February, News

Drapers readers’ attention was captured by Next’s decision to sell Tesco’s fashion brand, F&F, online.

 

Harrods

10 Harrods launches new skincare emporium 1 October, News

Following the redevelopment of Harrods’s beauty halls in June, the luxury department store unveiled its spanking new 9,000 sq ft skincare emporium in October, which readers revelled in.

 

