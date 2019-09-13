UK welcomes 'boom' in international shoppers' spending

Visitors from Thailand and Qatar to the UK upped their spending “significantly” last month, said tax-free shopping company Global Blue.

Thai shoppers spent on average £1,131 per transaction – 43% more than last year’s £789. Those from Qatar meanwhile spent 20% more year on year – up from £1,377 in August 2018 to £1,649 this year – making them the biggest international spenders per transaction last month.

Nonetheless, Global Blue reported that shoppers from China continue to dominate the market in tax-free shopping, and accounting for 31% of total in-store sales in the UK in August and 26% of total in-store sales thus far this year.