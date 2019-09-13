Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

UK welcomes 'boom' in international shoppers' spending

13 September 2019By

Full screen3079170 shoppers 26

Visitors from Thailand and Qatar to the UK upped their spending “significantly” last month, said tax-free shopping company Global Blue.

Thai shoppers spent on average £1,131 per transaction – 43% more than last year’s £789. Those from Qatar meanwhile spent 20% more year on year – up from £1,377 in August 2018 to £1,649 this year – making them the biggest international spenders per transaction last month.

Nonetheless, Global Blue reported that shoppers from China continue to dominate the market in tax-free shopping, and accounting for 31% of total in-store sales in the UK in August and 26% of total in-store sales thus far this year.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.