What to expect at CIFF January 2020

The autumn 20 edition of CIFF – the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair – will take place on 29-31 January at the Bella Center complex in the Danish capital.

CIFF will collaborate once again with Stavros Karelis, founder of independent London store Machine-A, and curator of CIFF’s last three editions.

For the next season, Karelis has decided to use CIFF’s special projects area to explore issues of sustainability in fashion. A collaboration with an actor in the field will highlight how brands and consumers can alter the way they relate to old garments by creating the ability to repurpose old clothes and dead stock, which helps to address the issues of waste and obsolescence that trouble the industry. The collaboration will include installations and repair stations for worn garments.

For the first time ever, the Special Projects area will also be open to the public, who will be able to experience and participate in all the events.

CIFF will also welcome a leading sustainability pioneer to host industry panel discussions and interviews with industry experts and CIFF attendees in order to create a better understanding of the issues of sustainability. This is part of CIFF’s emphasis on creating a space to foster a community that encourages discussion and creative solutions.

Community has always been a fundamental pillar of CIFF, and this season it will be holding a panel discussion on diversity and inclusivity, aiming to provide a platform for people lacking sufficient representation and visibility in the industry and to discuss how those issues can be successfully addressed.

CIFF is also creating a new emphasis on sport and activewear in 2020 with a new area to the show, CIFF Sporting. To genuinely embrace the active lifestyle, CIFF will be holding training sessions throughout the days of the fair, where CIFF attendees will be invited to participate.

Click here for more information and to register for the show