Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Whistles makes its mark with LF Markey

29 May 2020 By

whitles x lf markey 02

1/7

Hide caption

  • whitles x lf markey 02
  • whitles x lf markey 01
  • whitles x lf markey 07
  • whitles x lf markey 09
  • whitles x lf markey 11
  • whitles x lf markey 10
  • whitles x lf markey 16

Whistles has teamed up with London based label LF Markey for a 16-piece womenswear capsule collection, launching exclusively today on Whistles.com.

The range consists of elevated basics in a refreshing, neutral colour palette, in shades of pale pink, cream and pale blue seen, as well as core denim pieces such as a slouchy “shacket”, wide-leg jeans and boilersuit.

Designer Louise Markey founded her label, known for a signature utilitarian approach, in 2013. 

Pleated dresses feature in loose fits, alongside tonal long-sleeved tops and tapered trousers.

A black and white striped shopper bag and trainers are also included in the capsule collection.

Nick Passmore, creative director of Whistles, said: “LF Markey’s designs are defined by their contemporary feminine style, underlined with a utility aesthetic. Our commitment to becoming more responsible as a brand is a value we share.” 

Retail prices start at £55 for a top to £200 for trainers.

 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.