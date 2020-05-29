Whistles makes its mark with LF Markey

Whistles has teamed up with London based label LF Markey for a 16-piece womenswear capsule collection, launching exclusively today on Whistles.com.

The range consists of elevated basics in a refreshing, neutral colour palette, in shades of pale pink, cream and pale blue seen, as well as core denim pieces such as a slouchy “shacket”, wide-leg jeans and boilersuit.

Designer Louise Markey founded her label, known for a signature utilitarian approach, in 2013.

Pleated dresses feature in loose fits, alongside tonal long-sleeved tops and tapered trousers.

A black and white striped shopper bag and trainers are also included in the capsule collection.

Nick Passmore, creative director of Whistles, said: “LF Markey’s designs are defined by their contemporary feminine style, underlined with a utility aesthetic. Our commitment to becoming more responsible as a brand is a value we share.”

Retail prices start at £55 for a top to £200 for trainers.