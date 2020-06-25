Why Pinko is expanding in a pandemic

Pietro Negra, CEO of Italian womenswear brand Pinko, tells Drapers why he is persevering with opening new UK stores and his ambitions in China.

Pietro Negra founded the Pinko brand in the late 1980s with his wife, Cristina Negra. He lives in Fidenza, Parma, in northern Italy. Pinko has seven points of sale in the UK, including standalone store in London’s Regent Street, and concessions in Harvey Nichols in London and Edinburgh, and the Birmingham and London branches of Selfridges. It has 250 stores globally, including 60 in Italy.



Pinko will open a second UK store at Manchester’s Intu Trafford Centre on 15 July, and a pop-up at Bicester Village outlet centre near Oxford in late 2020.

Negra is also focusing on the Chinese market, where it currently has 73 stores, and plans to open an additional 15 to 20 by the end of the year.

Retail prices range from £65 for a T-shirt to £580 for a dress.

When and why did you start the Pinko brand?

Pinko SS20 campaign featuring model Lily Aldridge

At the time my wife and I founded Pinko, quality and on-trend products were only accessible to high-end customers from big luxury brands.

My daughters, Caterina and Cecilia, also work in the company, in creative and communication roles respectively. I feel proud to have been able to pass on to my daughters the same passion that has always guided mine and my wife’s paths.

Pinko remains a family business with authentic and healthy values, which I believe our global customers highly appreciate.

How has the business been affected by Covid-19?

As with everyone, this was a complicated time both emotionally and in business. However, thanks to our solid corporate structure, we were able to quickly understand the critical issues of the moment and organise ourselves accordingly.

The health and well-being of our employees has been put before everything, but at the same time, thanks to the smart working and the resourcefulness of our staff, we have been able to keep the machine running, thus safeguarding our business.

The pandemic has also allowed us to question things that were taken for granted and I believe that this will allow the company to become even stronger, and more efficient in the immediate and long term.

What impact has the pandemic had on Italy’s fashion retail industry? How do you think it will recover?

Italy has been hit hard by the pandemic, which has stalled the entire national retail system. The shops were closed for many weeks and this has created problems for the sales of the summer season, which has been particularly compromised.

In our case, during the lockdown, we stayed in close contact with our customers thanks to our ecommerce ability. In addition, coinciding with the reopening. (Italy reopened non-essential retail on 18 May.)

We have also launched concierge services to make the in-store experience even more special and at the same time create a greater interaction between the world of physical retail and that of online. (Pinko offers a personal shopping service which customers could view from home. A sales assistant would be present in the store, showing the clothing. Pinko also organised private shopping sessions in its stores.)

I think that after the long months spent at home interacting only in front of a screen, consumers want real and authentic experiences and to go back to having fun with fashion. This is why I think that the Italian retail system will recover and shine again.

Pinko is opening a store in Manchester’s Intu Trafford Centre on 15 July

Why are you choosing to open stores in the UK during the pandemic?

Right now, we are evaluating opportunities that allow us to strengthen our brand positioning and increase our business. We are looking at opening new stores in locations such as London’s South Molton Street, King’s Road and Marylebone.

Right now in London as in other cities of the world, the more residential areas are giving more satisfactory results and therefore we are trying to capitalise on these opportunities. The potential sites in London are taking priority, but we are also opening a pop-up in Bicester by the end of this year.

The opening of the Manchester store has been slightly postponed beacuse of Covid-19 but we will finally open the shop doors on 15 July.

Why are you choosing to focus on the Chinese market?

We are firmly convinced that there are still huge growth opportunities in the country. During the lockdown, we participated in the digital version of Shanghai Fashion Week, through Tmall, which was well received by consumers. (In April Pinko staged a virtual “see now, buy now” presentation of its spring/summer 20 collection.)

We currently operate 73 stores in China, including the last one just opened at the prestigious Center 66 shopping mall in the commercial area of Wuxi (near Shanghai in eastern China).

We don’t stop here, however, and we have the ambition to grow in a dynamic, young and receptive market like the Chinese one, which appreciates the quality and design of our products.