Why the green dividend is paying off

Fashion brands and retailers are starting to realise the value of the “green dividend” – and coronavirus is forcing businesses to build sustainability into their resilience plans for the future.

In February, VF Corporation, owner of brands including Vans, Timberland and Wrangler, became the first clothing and footwear company to launch a “green bond”, raising €500m (£466m) from what it said was “a diverse group of investors from around the world”. The money is earmarked for projects such as sourcing 80% of its materials from regenerative, responsibly sourced renewable and recyclable sources by 2030.

The fundraising is a sign that sustainability in the fashion industry is no longer a “nice to have”, but a mainstream and fundamental foundation from which forward-thinking brands and retailers will be able to attract investment – and customers, as they demand more ethical and environmentally friendly product. And the coronavirus crisis has focused attention as never before on the need to eliminate waste.

Jeannie Renne-Malone, global vice-president of Sustainability at VF, says: “It signals that investors are taking this seriously.”

Other retailers are taking a more holistic approach to sustainability and finance as part of their business plans. Many are ploughing their own funds into sustainability, in the same way they invest in ecommerce or other commercial activities.



Burberry is among 32 companies that have committed to zero greenhouse gas emissions from 2050 under the G7 Fashion Pact

On 23 August 2019, 32 companies, including Burberry, H&M, Selfridges Group, Adidas and Chanel, committed to zero greenhouse gas emissions from 2050 under the G7 Fashion Pact, and many others announced their own additional targets.

Debenhams publicised in January that 100% of its cotton would come from sustainable sources by 2022. In July last year, Inditex set a goal to use 80% renewable energy by 2025 and in September Timberland pledged to plant 50 million trees around the world by 2025.

Fixing fashion

Sustainable fashion was put on the UK government agenda last year through the Fixing Fashion report published in February by the environmental audit committee. The report, led by Mary Creagh, chair of the committee at the time, set out several recommendations it hoped the government would pass into law, including a 1p tax on all clothing sold to fund better textile waste collection and recycling. The government rejected all suggestions in June 2019.

Much of the pressure to set such targets is coming from customers. A report by Oxfam found that 62% of British consumers would stop buying a brand if it was found to be detrimental to the environment. A rallying cry for change has also come from protesters such as Extinction Rebellion and organisations such as the Conscious Fashion Campaign, a partner of the United Nations, in December, which engages global industry events to commit to the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020, the UN and Conscious Fashion Campaign called on retailers to start a “Decade of Action”

The SDGs were established by the UN in 2015 as a blueprint for working towards a better future for all, comprising 17 goals relating to issues including poverty, gender equality and environmental preservation.

At Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020, the UN and Conscious Fashion Campaign called on retailers to start a “Decade of Action” to achieve the SDGs by 2030. To do this though, brands now need to move from goal-setting to implementing the changes that will achieve them.



While this requires significant investment of time and money, there are pay-offs.

“We’re at a point where sustainability impact is crucial to being financially sustainable,” says Kerry Bannigan, founder of Conscious Fashion Campaign.

John Miesner, debt advisory director at KPMG, agrees: “Over the last six to 12 months we’ve seen investors [in brands] moving from looking to invest in ESG [environmental, social and governance] for altruistic reasons to having to invest in them to show how green their books are.”

Legal imperative

This is being driven by imminent regulation. European Union regulations announced last year will require investment managers to disclose how they have integrated sustainability risks into their investment decisions by the end of 2020.

While there is no framework for what must be reported, investors must create a due diligence policy for how their investments have an adverse impact on sustainability. This will not be a requirement for UK investors, but brands seeking finance from sources in the EU will need to be aware of the regulation.

In the UK, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has called for all listed companies to improve their climate-related disclosures by signing up to the standards of the Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures by 2022. The global standard was set out in 2017 and includes making the disclosures in their main annual financial filing, and disclosing scope 2 and scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, which come from indirect sources, as well as scope 1 emissions, which come from directly owned or controlled sources.

Pentland has undergone a new strategic direction with ‘Positive Business’ being one of the new business pillars Sara Brennan, head of corporate responsibility, Pentland Brands

The framework is voluntary, but the FCA’s intervention will now compel listed UK companies to comply or justify why they have not from 2022. The FCA has also said it is considering expanding the remit to more businesses.

Miesner warns that this will force brands and retailers to be more transparent: “If you don’t have sustainability as part of your story, you’ll get left behind. You won’t have as much access to debt capital and you’ll have to pay back much more … as what you’ll see is a reduction on the cost of your debts for good initiatives.”

Even before regulation comes into force, using third-party frameworks has its benefits. To become an attractive investment, VF Corporation used the Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s Materials Sustainability Index and Life Cycle Analysis methodologies to analyse impact, and had its Green Bond Framework, which outlines how this and future bonds will be spent, managed and reported on, endorsed by sustainability rating service Sustainalytics.

“The more brands use industry-recognised standards to create a rigorous assessment, the more investors will trust you,” Renne-Malone says.

Conscious customers

Online retailer Zalando has linked its ESG strategy to its business goals in response to consumer demand for sustainable fashion.

“We’ve elevated sustainability and it is now part of our Zalando group strategy,” says Kate Heiny, director of corporate responsibility. “These investments will occur across the company, and it is difficult to put an exact number on sustainability, efforts as these will often overlap with investments in other areas.”

Pentland Brands, owner of Speedo, Berghaus and Kickers, has adopted a similar approach.

“Pentland has undergone a new strategic direction with ‘Positive Business’ being one of the new business pillars, so our strategy is embedded in the overall business strategy,” explains Sara Brennan, head of corporate responsibility.

Pentland Brands, owner of Speedo, has sustainability ebedded into its business strategy

“As part of its approach, an employee group was formed to help generate ideas which mattered to staff. We therefore didn’t have to invest in consultants,” explains Brennan. “There will be costs involved in executing some of the targets, but we acknowledge the need and desire for all businesses to invest in taking action for sustainability.”

It required expertise, farmer engagement, education and lots of collaboration to get to where we are today Carmel McQuaid, head of sustainable business at M&S

While complex supply chains are a hurdle for many businesses, changing company culture is often a bigger enabler in creating change.

On the high street, Marks & Spencer was a first mover in sustainability, after launching its Plan A strategy in 2007. It has been a carbon-neutral retailer since 2012 – a goal that took five years to achieve. M&S acknowledges the complexity of turning the spotlight on a global supply chain.

Carmel McQuaid, head of sustainable business at M&S, says, “It took longer than we anticipated to deliver 100% of the cotton for our clothing to be sustainably sourced because it required hundreds of thousands of smallholder farmers in many countries to change their farming practices upon which their livelihoods depended. Working together with partners like Better Cotton Initiative, it required expertise, farmer engagement, education and lots of collaboration to get to where we are today.”

Short-term approach

For those newer to sustainability, it can be tempting to focus on “quick wins”, such as buying offsets rather than reducing carbon emissions, to appease consumers. However, sustainability is far from a fad and requires realistic targets that will stand up to scrutiny from governments and investors in the long run.

There is also the risk of consumers seeing through these tactics and accusing brands of greenwashing. This will be even more crucial as sustainability becomes more of a priority for consumers amidst the coronavirus pandemic. In Drapers’ report “What will post-pandemic shopping patterns look like?”, analysts and retailers shared their expectations that consumers will be inspired by the positive impact the pandemic has had on nature and be keen to support retailers who took an ethical and philanthropic approach during the crisis.

There is also concern that Covid-19 could halt progress.

Marks & Spencer has been a carbon-neutral retailer since 2012 – a goal that took five years to achieve

Former environmental audit committee chair Creagh says: “The emerging situation with coronavirus is going to have a blow to any effort that’s being put into [sustainable investment]. There’s going to be a focus away from anything that’s a ‘nice to have’ in a business, which sustainability is still seen as, to business survival.”

Miesner adds: “We need to make sure ESG funding is pushed back up the agenda once this is over.”

As retailers look at how they can ensure their survival through the pandemic, they must safeguard sustainability initiatives as part of a strong business plan. Targets, and updates on them, must align with investor expectations as they approach the March 2021 deadline on EU regulation on sustainable finance disclosures.

While listed companies in the UK will be required to use the Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures’ guidelines in their financial reporting by 2022, non-listed companies would be wise to sign up to them, too, as a recession looms and investors become more cautious with their spending. They will also want to invest in the type of brands consumers want to see in a post-pandemic world, of which sustainability is paramount.