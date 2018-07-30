Reporter, Drapers

Aimed at chief executives of large fashion chains to owners of independent retailers, Drapers is the fashion industry bible. As reporter you will be responsible for breaking exclusive news stories that are essential reading for those working in the fashion business.



You will have at least 1 year daily business reporting experience, preferably on a newspaper. You will have strong news judgement and the ability to work accurately at speed. You will be able to source exclusive news and feel comfortable delving through company financials and reporting on acquisitions and insolvencies. We will require you to quickly familiarise yourself with the structure of the fashion industry and its supply chain.



In addition to your responsibilities on the news desk you will also contribute creative ideas to the wider Drapers brand, write features and comment pieces, record videos and contribute to Drapers’ social media output.



Required experience:

Minimum of 1 year news reporting experience, preferably for a weekly B2B title or newspaper

BA/BSc or higher degree and an NCTJ qualification or equivalent journalism training

Evidence of breaking off-diary news stories, as well as building and maintaining contacts

Digital skills such as video editing are a bonus

Core skills/competencies required:

Organised

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Ability to use your initiative and source off-diary stories

Excellent command of the English language

Ability to make contacts and build solid relationships with people in the sector



Personal qualities:

You will be able to work in a team and take direction, as well as use your initiative. A sense of humour and a sociable personality is essential, as this role will require you to regularly attend fashion events.



Please send your CV and covering letter, including your current salary, to jill.geoghegan@emap.com